Joe Roth is an American film executive, producer, director, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $600 million. Throughout his decades-long career, he has become one of Hollywood’s most influential executives, leading major studios such as 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios before founding Revolution Studios.

Roth has played a key role in the success of numerous blockbuster films, including Home Alone, Pretty Woman, Men in Black, Black Hawk Down, Alice in Wonderland, and Maleficent. His combination of creative vision and business leadership has made him one of the entertainment industry’s most successful producers.

Joe Roth Net Worth $600 Million Date of Birth June 13, 1948 Place of Birth New York City

Early Life

Joe Roth was born on June 13, 1948, in New York City.

He grew up in a media-oriented family, with his father working as a news executive for Mutual Broadcasting. After graduating from Boston University with a degree in journalism and communications in 1970, Roth began his career at NBC News as a cameraman and editor.

His passion for filmmaking eventually led him to television commercial production before making the move to Hollywood.

Hollywood Career

Roth relocated to Los Angeles in 1974 and produced his first feature film, Tunnel Vision, in 1976.

His breakthrough as a studio executive came during the 1980s when he co-founded Morgan Creek Productions before becoming chairman of 20th Century Fox in 1989.

During his leadership at Fox, the studio released major commercial hits, including:

Home Alone

Die Hard 2

Edward Scissorhands

His success established him as one of Hollywood’s leading executives.

Leading Walt Disney Studios

In 1994, Joe Roth became chairman of Walt Disney Studios, succeeding Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Under his leadership, Disney released numerous successful films, including:

The Rock

Armageddon

Mulan

The Parent Trap

Remember the Titans

He also helped strengthen Disney’s relationship with Pixar, laying the groundwork for future animated successes.

His tenure at Disney further cemented his reputation as one of Hollywood’s top decision-makers.

Revolution Studios

Roth left Disney in 2000 to launch Revolution Studios, an independent production company backed by Sony Pictures.

The studio aimed to combine creative independence with major studio financing and distribution.

Revolution Studios produced several commercially successful films, including:

Black Hawk Down

XXX

Anger Management

Mona Lisa Smile

Are We There Yet?

Although the company eventually scaled back operations in 2007, it remained one of the most ambitious independent studios of its era.

Producing Blockbuster Films

Following his executive career, Roth continued producing successful films through Roth Films.

Among his biggest productions are:

Alice in Wonderland (2010), which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide

Oz the Great and Powerful

Maleficent

Snow White and the Huntsman

These projects helped reinforce his reputation as a producer capable of delivering both critical and commercial success.

Seattle Sounders FC

Beyond filmmaking, Joe Roth has also enjoyed success in professional sports.

In 2007, he became the founding majority owner of Seattle Sounders FC, helping bring Major League Soccer to Seattle.

During his ownership, the club won multiple U.S. Open Cup titles and established itself as one of MLS’s most successful franchises.

Roth stepped down as majority owner in 2015 and sold his remaining ownership stake in 2019 to a group of local investors that included Russell Wilson, Ciara, Macklemore, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Personal Life

Joe Roth has been married to Irene Roth for many years, and the couple has three children.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized for mentoring rising Hollywood executives and producers while maintaining a reputation for balancing commercial appeal with creative storytelling.

His influence extends well beyond the films he has produced, having helped shape the careers of numerous entertainment industry leaders.

Real Estate

Joe Roth has made several high-profile real estate investments.

In 2011, he purchased a 13,600-square-foot estate in Holmby Hills designed by renowned architect Paul R. Williams for $21.5 million. He later listed the luxury property for $48 million.

Around the same period, he acquired a Mid-Century Modern home in Beverly Hills Flats for $23 million. Designed by Daniel Dworsky and renovated by Waldo Fernandez, the property set a record price per square foot for the neighborhood.

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