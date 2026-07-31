Swedish actor Gustaf Skarsgård has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Best known for portraying the eccentric shipbuilder Floki in the hit historical drama Vikings, Skarsgård has built a successful acting career spanning film, television, and theatre.

In addition to Vikings, he has appeared in acclaimed productions such as Westworld, Cursed, Evil, Air, and the Academy Award-winning film Oppenheimer. His decades-long career in Swedish and international cinema has made him one of Scandinavia’s most respected actors.

Gustaf Skarsgård Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth November 12, 1980 Place of Birth Stockholm, Sweden

Early Life

Gustaf Skarsgård was born on November 12, 1980, in Stockholm, Sweden.

He is the son of acclaimed actor Stellan Skarsgård and physician My Skarsgård. Acting runs in the family, with brothers Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, and Valter Skarsgård also pursuing successful acting careers.

After developing an interest in performing from a young age, Gustaf attended the National Academy of Mime and Acting in Stockholm, where he trained from 1998 to 2003.

Early Acting Career

Skarsgård began acting as a child, making his film debut in the 1989 short film Prima Ballerina. He also appeared alongside his father in the thriller Codename Coq Rouge the same year.

His breakthrough came in 2002 when he starred in the supernatural thriller The Invisible. He followed that success with roles in Evil (2003) and The Color of Milk (2004), earning praise for his performances.

In 2006, he won the Guldbagge Award for Best Actor for his role in Kidz in da Hood, cementing his status as one of Sweden’s leading actors.

Success in Film

Over the years, Gustaf Skarsgård has balanced Swedish productions with international films.

Some of his notable film credits include:

Arn: The Knight Templar (2007)

Arn: The Kingdom at Road’s End (2008)

Patrik, Age 1.5 (2008)

The Way Back (2010)

Kon-Tiki (2012)

Autumn Blood (2013)

438 Days (2019)

The Emigrants (2021)

Air (2023)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Black Bag (2025)

His role as physicist Hans Bethe in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer introduced him to an even wider global audience. The film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Television Career

While Skarsgård had appeared in Swedish television productions for years, his international breakthrough came in 2013 when he was cast as Floki in History Channel’s Vikings.

His portrayal of the unpredictable Viking shipbuilder became one of the show’s most memorable performances, earning widespread praise from viewers and critics.

Following Vikings, he appeared in several high-profile television projects, including:

Westworld

Cursed

Evil

These roles further established him as a sought-after actor in international television.

Theatre Career

In addition to film and television, Skarsgård has enjoyed a successful stage career.

He has performed at Sweden’s prestigious Royal Dramatic Theatre and Stockholm City Theatre, appearing in productions based on works by renowned playwrights including William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, and Hjalmar Söderberg.

Personal Life

Gustaf Skarsgård was previously in a relationship with Swedish actress Hanna Alström between 1999 and 2005.

He later began a relationship with Caroline Sjöström, and the couple welcomed a daughter in 2020.

Despite coming from one of Sweden’s most famous acting families, Skarsgård has maintained a relatively private personal life.

Also Read: Bill Skarsgård Net Worth