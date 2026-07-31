Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Best known for his chilling portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the blockbuster horror films It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), Skarsgård has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors in the horror genre.

Beyond his iconic role as Pennywise, he has built a diverse career across film and television, appearing in productions such as Hemlock Grove, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, The Devil All the Time, and The Crow (2024).

Bill Skarsgård Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth August 9, 1990 Place of Birth Vällingby, Sweden

Early Life

Bill Skarsgård was born on August 9, 1990, in Vällingby, Sweden.

He comes from one of Scandinavia’s most famous acting families. His father, Stellan Skarsgård, is an internationally acclaimed actor, while his mother, My Skarsgård, is a physician.

Several of Bill’s siblings have also found success in acting, including Alexander Skarsgård, known for Big Little Lies and True Blood, and Gustaf Skarsgård, who starred in Vikings and Westworld.

Growing up surrounded by actors inspired Bill to pursue a career in the entertainment industry from an early age.

Early Acting Career

Skarsgård made his acting debut in 2000 with a small role in the Swedish film White Water Fury, which starred his brother Alexander.

He continued appearing in Swedish television and films before landing his breakthrough role as Simon in the 2010 comedy-drama Simple Simon.

His performance earned him a nomination for a Guldbagge Award, Sweden’s highest film honor.

Over the following years, he appeared in several acclaimed European productions, including:

Behind Blue Skies (2010)

The Crown Jewels (2011)

Simon & the Oaks (2011)

Anna Karenina (2012)

In 2012, he received the European Film Academy’s Shooting Stars Award, recognizing Europe’s most promising young actors.

Hollywood Breakthrough

Bill Skarsgård gained international recognition after starring as Roman Godfrey in Netflix’s supernatural horror series Hemlock Grove from 2013 to 2015.

His first major Hollywood film role came in 2016 with The Divergent Series: Allegiant, followed by a supporting role in the action thriller Atomic Blonde alongside Charlize Theron.

These projects introduced him to a global audience and paved the way for even bigger opportunities.

Success as Pennywise

Skarsgård’s career reached new heights in 2017 when he was cast as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It, the film adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel.

His unsettling performance received widespread praise from critics and audiences, helping the film become one of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time.

He reprised the role in It Chapter Two (2019), once again earning acclaim and award nominations, including recognition from the Saturn Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.

The Pennywise role remains the defining performance of his career.

Other Film and Television Roles

Outside the It franchise, Skarsgård has continued to showcase his versatility with roles across multiple genres.

His notable credits include:

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Assassination Nation (2018)

Villains (2019)

Castle Rock (2018–2019)

Nine Days (2020)

The Devil All the Time (2020)

Naked Singularity (2021)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Boy Kills World (2024)

The Crow (2024)

His ability to balance horror, action, drama, and thriller roles has made him one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

Personal Life

Bill Skarsgård is in a long-term relationship with Swedish actress Alida Morberg.

The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2018 and have largely kept their family life private.

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