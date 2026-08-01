Police release Nancy Guthrie ransom notes in latest bid to find kidnappers

Police in Arizona have released two ransom notes in the hope the public can help identify whoever abducted the mother of US news presenter Savannah Guthrie. The first note, which is treated as apparently credible, demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin. The other claimed Nancy Guthrie died shortly after she was abducted from her home near Tucson six months ago.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office say they cannot verify her death, and the investigation remains active.

Officials released the two notes on Friday, asking the public for help identifying the writer, whose “distinct linguistic characteristics may be recognisable”.

Investigators believe that Nancy Guthrie, who was aged 84 when she was last seen on 31 January, was taken against her will from her home, but they have not shared a possible motive or arrested a suspect.

The notes were addressed to Savannah Guthrie and the Guthrie family, and sent to a local TV station in Tucson, Arizona, in the days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, according to the sheriff.

“A friend, family member, coworker, classmate, or acquaintance may recognise these patterns of expression and possess information that could help identify the individual responsible,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The first note, which was received on 2 February, began: “Hello Savannah, we have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th.

“If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not recieved [sic] by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed.

“Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible.

“You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you,” the note continued.

After what appears to be a redacted sentence, it ends: “She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed.”

Nancy Guthrie, who was taking daily medication, vanished after relatives dropped her off at her home on the evening of Saturday 31 January.

Police were contacted when she failed to show up the following morning at a friend’s house to watch a virtual Sunday church service.

Four days after the first note, the second arrived: “Guthrie Family, we did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention.

“She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now.

“Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

After the second note, Savannah Guthrie – one of the most famous TV presenters in the US – took to Instagram on 7 February to respond.

“We received your message and we understand,” Guthrie said at the time. “We beg you now to return our mother to us… This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Earlier this week, Guthrie again released a video calling for the kidnappers to “do the right thing” and reveal the location of her mother.

This would not be the first time that authorities have released the writings of criminal suspects in an effort to ID them.

Ted Kaczynski, who was known as the “Unabomber”, was identified by his own brother after US newspapers published a copy of his manifesto.

Earlier this year, authorities released images of a masked and armed suspect who covered the front door camera at Nancy Guthrie’s home before her disappearance.

A glove discovered in her neighbourhood also yielded no DNA evidence.

By BBC News