Knowing how to cancel Xbox Game Pass is important if you no longer want to pay for the subscription or if you have finished using the service. Xbox Game Pass renews automatically at the end of each billing cycle unless you turn off recurring billing or cancel the subscription. By cancelling your membership correctly, you can avoid future charges while continuing to enjoy the service until your current subscription period expires.
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Sign In to Your Microsoft Account
Begin by signing in to the Microsoft account linked to your Xbox Game Pass subscription.
Use the same account that you used when purchasing the subscription to access your services and subscriptions.
- Sign in to your Microsoft account
- Use the correct email address
- Verify your account if prompted
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Open Your Subscriptions
After signing in, navigate to the section that displays your active Microsoft subscriptions.
Locate your Xbox Game Pass subscription from the list of available services.
- Open your subscriptions
- Find Xbox Game Pass
- View the subscription details
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Select the Cancel Option
Choose the option to cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription or turn off recurring billing.
Follow the on-screen instructions and confirm your decision when prompted.
- Select Cancel or Turn Off Recurring Billing
- Confirm your cancellation
- Complete the process
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Verify the Cancellation
After cancelling, review your subscription status to ensure the cancellation has been processed successfully.
Your account should display the date your subscription will expire instead of the next billing date.
- Check your subscription status
- Confirm the expiry date
- Ensure recurring billing is disabled
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Continue Using Game Pass Until It Expires
Cancelling your subscription does not immediately remove your access.
You can continue enjoying Xbox Game Pass benefits until the end of your current billing period, after which your membership will end automatically unless you subscribe again.
- Continue using your subscription
- Enjoy benefits until the expiry date
- Renew later if you choose
Also Read: How to Cancel an IFA Debit Order
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