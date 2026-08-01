Knowing how to cancel Xbox Game Pass is important if you no longer want to pay for the subscription or if you have finished using the service. Xbox Game Pass renews automatically at the end of each billing cycle unless you turn off recurring billing or cancel the subscription. By cancelling your membership correctly, you can avoid future charges while continuing to enjoy the service until your current subscription period expires.

Begin by signing in to the Microsoft account linked to your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Use the same account that you used when purchasing the subscription to access your services and subscriptions.

Sign in to your Microsoft account

Use the correct email address

Verify your account if prompted

Open Your Subscriptions

After signing in, navigate to the section that displays your active Microsoft subscriptions.

Locate your Xbox Game Pass subscription from the list of available services.

Open your subscriptions

Find Xbox Game Pass

View the subscription details

Select the Cancel Option

Choose the option to cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription or turn off recurring billing.

Follow the on-screen instructions and confirm your decision when prompted.

Select Cancel or Turn Off Recurring Billing

Confirm your cancellation

Complete the process

Verify the Cancellation

After cancelling, review your subscription status to ensure the cancellation has been processed successfully.

Your account should display the date your subscription will expire instead of the next billing date.

Check your subscription status

Confirm the expiry date

Ensure recurring billing is disabled

Continue Using Game Pass Until It Expires

Cancelling your subscription does not immediately remove your access.

You can continue enjoying Xbox Game Pass benefits until the end of your current billing period, after which your membership will end automatically unless you subscribe again.

Continue using your subscription

Enjoy benefits until the expiry date

Renew later if you choose

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