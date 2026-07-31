Nine Charged Over Alleged Sh120 Million Nakuru County Procurement Irregularities

Nine people, seven of them employees of the Nakuru County Government, have been charged with 19 counts over alleged procurement irregularities involving tenders worth approximately Sh120 million.

The accused persons face charges including conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, procurement-related offences, and corrupt and fraudulent practices in procurement proceedings.

The charges relate to alleged irregular procurement and payments involving tenders awarded by the Nakuru County Government to three companies.

Those charged are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, an Economist II at the County Government of Nakuru; Daniel Wainaina, Director of Medical Services; Kennedy Mungai, Chief Officer for Environment, Energy, Climate Change and Natural Resources; Timothy Kiogora Murithi, Director of Health; Josphat Kimemia, Chief Officer for Youth, Sports, Gender, Social Services and Inclusivity; Peter Gitau Thabanja, City Manager; Solomon Sirma, Chief Officer for Health; Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi; and Brian Mwenda Ndubi.

The accused were charged alongside three companies—Denken Building and Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investment Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited.

All nine individuals pleaded not guilty to the 19 counts.

Following their pleas, the court released them on bond and bail pending further proceedings.

The first, second and third accused persons were each granted a bond of Sh1 million with one surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Sh200,000.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports and report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices every two weeks.

The fourth to ninth accused persons were released on a bond of Sh500,000 with one surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Sh200,000.

The matter will come up for pre-trial directions on September 19, 2026.

The EACC arrested the accused persons on Thursday before being presented in court over the alleged procurement irregularities.