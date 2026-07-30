JKUAT fifth-year student dies after suffering convulsions in Juja

A fifth-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) died after suffering convulsions while asleep at his rented house in Juja, Kiambu County.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of July 28 and was reported to Juja Police Station at about 3:53 p.m. on July 29 by a second-year pharmacy student, who told investigators she had spent the evening with her boyfriend at his residence in Skyline Apartments.

The student said they had supper together, after which they went to bed at around 9 p.m., with the deceased appearing to be in good health.

However, at about 3:30 a.m., she noticed him making unusual movements while asleep before he began convulsing. She immediately called friends living in the same apartment block for assistance, but by the time they arrived, he had lost consciousness.

The group hired a taxi and rushed him to St. John’s Hospital in Juja, where they were referred to Thika Level 5 Hospital.

As his condition rapidly deteriorated, they instead took him to Kalimoni Mission Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited and documented the scene.

Investigators established that the deceased was a fifth-year student in the Faculty of Health Studies at JKUAT.

His siblings informed police that he had a history of convulsions.

The body was moved to the Kenyatta University Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have launched investigations, although no foul play has been reported