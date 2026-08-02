Two vehicles with identical registration numbers seized in Eastleigh, one suspect arrested

Police in Nairobi detained two vehicles bearing the same registration number and arrested one suspect following a report of suspected duplicate vehicle registration in the Eastleigh area.

The incident was reported at the Airbase Police Post under Eastleigh North Police Station on Saturday.

According to a police report, a man told officers that while driving his silver Toyota Town Ace, registration number KBM 234Y, he came across another vehicle—a Toyota Hiace—also displaying the registration number KBM 234Y.

He informed police that the Toyota TownAce had been purchased from the driver of the second vehicle.

Police officers immediately pursued and intercepted the Toyota Hiace, detaining it and arresting its driver.

Both vehicles have been impounded at the police post as investigators seek to establish how two different vehicles came to bear the same registration number.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Officials at the National Transport and Safety Authority were asked to provide details of the genuine plate as part of the probe into the incident.

Police said they plan to prefer charges in the saga. NTSA has been taking measures to ensure such incidents are addressed. This included digitization of their operations.

This came amid rise in fraud in registration of the vehicles which are at times used in crimes.