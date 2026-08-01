Woman, infant son found murdered in Kitui as husband survives suspected suicide attempt

Police in Kitui County are investigating the killing of a woman and her one-year-old son after they were found dead along a village pathway, while the woman’s husband was discovered nearby with a throat injury.

The incident was reported at Zombe Police Station on Saturday by locals who alerted police that two lifeless bodies had been found at Kilimboni Village.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body of Joyce Kavutha, an adult woman, lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut to her throat.

Nearby was the body of her infant son, aged about one year, who had also suffered a deep cut to the throat.

The woman’s husband, was found lying beside the bodies with a slight cut on his throat. He was rescued and taken to Zombe Level Hospital for treatment under police guard.

Investigators recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack.

The scene was processed and documented by crime scene officers before the bodies were moved to Mutitu Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations.

Police have launched investigations into the incident, with preliminary findings indicating it may be a case of domestic violence that culminated in the killing of the woman and her child. Investigators are awaiting the outcome of the inquiry before making any formal recommendations or preferring charges against the suspect.