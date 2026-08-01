Eight-year-old girl dies after bee attack in Embu

An eight-year-old girl died in Embu County after succumbing to injuries sustained in a swarm of bee attacks while collecting firewood with other children.

The incident was reported at Gachoka Police Station in Mbeere South Sub-County on Saturday.

According to police, the child’s mother reported that her daughter, died at their home after her condition deteriorated following the attack.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on Friday at about 1 p.m., the child and other children had gone to collect firewood in a nearby bush in Syomanthi Village, Gachuriri Sub-location, when they were attacked by a swarm of bees.

The other children managed to escape and raised the alarm, prompting members of the public to rush to the scene and rescue Fridah before moving her to safety.

Her mother was informed of the incident by a neighbour and immediately rushed the child to Gachuriri Medical Clinic, where she received first aid before being referred to Tenri Hospital for specialised treatment.

At Tenri Hospital, doctors recommended that the child be admitted to another hospital for further inpatient management. However, police said the mother instead returned home with the child without seeking the recommended admission.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, the girl’s condition worsened and she died at home.

Police officers visited the home and found the body lying on a bed with a swollen face and upper body.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened an inquiry into the incident as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

And police in Isiolo County launched investigations into the suspected murder of a man whose body was found lying on the ground in the Kulamawe area.

The incident was reported on Saturday after members of the public alerted authorities to the discovery of the body.

Police officers rushed to the scene.

The deceased was identified as Paul Kimani Gitonga. A preliminary examination revealed that he had sustained bruises on the face and right hand, suggesting he may have been assaulted before his death.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to the Isiolo General Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened a murder investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and identify those responsible.