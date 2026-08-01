Man found dead in river with hands tied behind his back in Tharaka Nithi

Police launched a murder investigation after the body of an unidentified man was found floating in River Ruguti in Chuka South Sub-County, Tharaka Nithi County.

The incident was reported on Saturday after members of the public spotted the body in the river near the Chuka–Embu highway bridge, about six kilometres north of the station.

Police officers visited the scene.

Investigators established that the body, believed to be that of a man aged about 35 years, was floating in the river with a black mask covering the face and both hands tied behind the back with a sisal rope.

With the assistance of members of the public, officers retrieved the body from the river. A preliminary examination revealed a deep cut on the forehead, believed to have been inflicted with a blunt object, while blood was oozing from the ears and nose.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Chuka Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspected murder and are working to establish the identity of the deceased and those responsible for the killing.

And police have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 39-year-old man whose body was found in his father’s compound in Navakholo Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The incident was reported on Saturday after the deceased’s father discovered the body in his compound at Shirakalu B Village, Shikomari Sub-location, within Butsotso North Location.

Police officers from Makunga Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), visited the scene and found the body of Robert Soita, 39, lying about 16 metres from his father’s main house.

A preliminary examination revealed that the deceased had sustained visible injuries to the head, shoulder and right hand. He also had a swollen stomach and whitish discharge from his mouth.

Investigators established that Soita was last seen alive on Friday, July 31, at about 8 p.m. as he headed towards Shirakalu Market Centre.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and are treating the incident as a suspected murder.

And police have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 30-year-old man who was found dead inside his house in Matungu Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The incident was reported at Musamba Patrol Base, under Harambee Police Station, on Saturday after the victim’s father discovered his son’s lifeless body inside his residence in Khalaba Location.

Police officers visited the scene and identified the deceased as Godfrey Sifuna Nabiswa, 30.

A preliminary examination revealed that the deceased had sustained multiple visible injuries, raising suspicion that he had been fatally assaulted.

Crime scene officers processed and photographed the scene before the body was moved to the Bungoma County Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspected murder and identify those responsible.