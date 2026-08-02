Team Kenya caps off track and field action with four medals on the final day at Scotstoun

Team Kenya concluded its track and field campaign at the Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday with a strong final showing, capturing four medals on the closing day of action.

Mathew Kipsang set the tone for the Kenyan squad, restoring national pride by clinching gold in the men’s 5000m with a winning time of 13:23.61. Australia’s Ky Robinson locked in silver in a time of 13:24.70, while India’s Gulveer Singh took bronze, in a time of 13:24.95.

“I had planned myself very well for this race and I could smell victory even before the start,” said Kipsang. “We had a plan with Cornelius and decided that we had to scheme a way of bringing the country a gold medal. Having graduated from the 1500m race, I still have a strong finishing kick and that’s what played to my advantage today. This medal has really motivated me and now I’m shifting focus to the World Championships next year and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

Jepkemboi Secures Historic Bronze

In the women’s javelin, 22-year-old Irene Jepkemboi delivered a throw of 57.85m to secure a bronze medal. Australia dominated the top spots with Mackenzie Little taking gold (61.88m) and Tori Moorby claiming silver (60.04m).

Reflecting on her journey and the influence of her mentor, former world champion Julius Yego, Jepkemboi shared her inspiring transition into the discipline: “Bringing the bronze to Kenya is something big, and personally, I’m so happy for achieving that,” Jepkemboi stated. “I used to play football, but football was a bit challenging because it is a team sport—when you lose, you lose as a team. I was strong enough, and I used to watch Julius Yego a long time ago. His techniques and style were something that was inspiring to many.

Today, standing with Julius Yego inspired me in many things. He was telling me to relax, relax myself, and try to do something I usually do—not something new that you saw from other people that you don’t know. And I did. That’s why I bring the bronze.

Right now, I’m the only one in Kenya throwing javelin, and I’m requesting javelin throwers to get someone who can challenge me. We can use the available things and be focused with what you are doing, and at the end of the day, you will get support from people who have a good heart.”

When asked about her relationship with Yego, who coaches her, Jepkemboi added: “I will say he is like my brother, because I can talk freely with him—anything, everything, anytime. We share everything concerning the field.”

Bronze Medals in Middle-Distance Events

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamalwas unable to secure a third consecutive title, finishing third in the men’s 800m final with a time of 1:46.12 to take bronze. Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson claimed gold in 1:45.33, while Luke Boyes of Australia captured silver in 1:45.93.

Reflecting on the hard-fought result, Kinyamal noted: “It means a lot, because getting this medal was not easy, but I fought hard until I got it.”

Former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot added another bronze to Kenya’s tally in the men’s mile final, crossing the line in 3:55.41. Home favorite and world record holder Josh Kerr took gold in 3:54.12, with Australia’s Cameron Myers claiming silver in 3:55.26.

Cheruiyot expressed immense pride in representing the nation on the global stage: “So proud to represent the country, so proud, because making Team Kenya is not easy. I am happy because I got that opportunity to represent Kenya.”

In the Men’s Tripple Jump final, Isaac Kirwa Yego finished fifth on a season best of 16.31, while Silvia Jerono Kemboi was also fifth in the women 10000m walk race in a time of 51:30.80 and Faith Kipsang was 9th in the women’s long jump after managing a jump of 6.46.