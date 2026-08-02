Murder suspect dies after alleged suicide attempt in Siaya

A 49-year-old murder suspect accused of killing his wife with an axe in Siaya County has died while undergoing treatment after an alleged suicide attempt.

Police said Dan Ochieng Ndenda succumbed to poisoning-related complications on Saturday evening at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The suspect had been accused of fatally attacking his wife, Maureen Atieno Oloo, 40, with an axe at their home in Ogam Village, Usigu Sub-County, on July 30.

According to police, shortly after the killing, Ndenda allegedly attempted to take his own life by ingesting poison and was admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

He was discharged on July 31 and taken into police custody at Bondo Police Station.

However, after complaining of feeling unwell, he was transferred to Bondo Sub-county Hospital for further medical attention in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said his condition continued to deteriorate throughout the day. Due to the ongoing doctors’ strike, hospital staff advised family members to transfer him to an inpatient facility capable of providing continued observation.

He was escorted by police and family members back to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital at about 5.30 p.m., where he was admitted but died at around 7 p.m. from complications linked to the earlier poisoning.

His body was moved to the hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

The death brings to a close the criminal case against the suspect, while investigations into the fatal attack on his wife remain on police records.