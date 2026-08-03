Man arrested at Nairobi Casino for alleged police impersonation, firearm recovered

A man was arrested in the early hours of Monday after he was allegedly found impersonating a police officer while armed with a pistol at a casino in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

The suspect, was arrested at about 2.30 a.m. by officers from Kilimani Police Station responding to a distress call at L’Arc Casino within Yaya Centre.

Police said the suspect was found inside a black motor vehicle, registration number KCJ 468Z. A search allegedly led to the recovery of a CZ pistol, an empty 9mm magazine, a pair of handcuffs, a purported Certificate of Appointment bearing his name identifying him as a police constable, and a purported firearm licence indicating ownership of the pistol.

During preliminary interrogation, investigators said the suspect claimed he had approximately 100 rounds of ammunition stored at his residence.

Police said efforts were underway to trace and recover the ammunition as investigations continue.

The suspect was detained at Kilimani Police Station pending further investigations.

The recovered firearm, handcuffs, suspected forged documents and the motor vehicle were seized as exhibits for forensic examination and verification.

Police say they are receiving a rise of cases of people impersonating government officials. Most of the cases remain under probe.

Some of the suspects have since been arrested and arraigned.