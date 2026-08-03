Two people killed, child injured after car driven by teen loses control in Nairobi’s Parklands area

At least two pedestrians were killed and a 10-year-old boy seriously injured after a car allegedly driven by a 16-year-old lost control and ploughed into people walking along a road in Nairobi’s Parklands area.

The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Sunday as a Toyota Wish, was travelling from the Deep Sea area towards Limuru Road.

According to police, the vehicle lost control, struck a drainage ditch and became airborne before veering off the road and hitting three pedestrians.

One of the victims, identified as 48-year-old Muchuki Mangaa, died at the scene. A second victim, an unidentified adult man, also sustained fatal injuries.

A third pedestrian, a 10-year-old boy, suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment.

The driver aged 16, also sustained head injuries and a cut to the abdomen and was admitted to the same hospital.

Police officers visited the scene and launched investigations into the cause of the crash.

The bodies of the two deceased were moved to the City Mortuary pending identification, in the case of the unidentified victim, and post-mortem examinations. Investigators are expected to establish the circumstances under which the minor was driving the vehicle.

And two men were killed and three others injured after a pickup truck rammed into a group of people repairing a broken-down vehicle along the Marsabit–Segel Road on Sunday night.

The accident occurred at about 9 p.m. near the Dumpsite area, about 20 kilometres northeast of Marsabit town.

According to police, a Toyota Hilux was travelling from Marsabit towards Segel when the driver allegedly swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a stationary Toyota Land Cruiser, which had developed a mechanical problem.

Police said the disabled Land Cruiser had been parked on the road with warning signs placed to alert oncoming motorists. However, the Hilux veered into four people who were outside repairing the vehicle before crashing into its driver’s door and losing control.

Samuel Kinyua Kirugi, 35, died on the spot, while Stephen Wanjohi Njaramba, 41, succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at Marsabit County Referral Hospital.

Two other victims sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

The driver of the Hilux sustained a swollen forehead and multiple body injuries. One of his passengers, John Omondi, also suffered general body pains, while the second passenger, Irene Atieno, escaped unhurt.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Marsabit County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Police said both vehicles were extensively damaged and arrangements were underway to tow them to Marsabit Police Station for inspection. Preliminary investigations indicate that poor visibility caused by darkness and windy weather may have contributed to the crash, although investigations are continuing.

Police said at least 21 people died on Sunday alone in separate road accidents in the country. The victims included nine pedestrians, five pollion passengers, five riders, a driver and passenger.

The accidents left 37 people with serious injuries and admitted in hospitals, police said.