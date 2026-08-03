Ena Coach warns customers as customer service phone lines become unavailable

Ena Coach has issued a public notice informing customers that its customer service phone lines are currently unavailable due to what it described as unavoidable circumstances.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 3, 2026, the popular bus and shuttle transport company, operated by ENA Investments Limited, said customers should use its official social media platforms to make inquiries or seek assistance while the issue is being resolved.

“Dear esteemed customers, please note that our customer lines are out of reach due to unavoidable circumstances,” the company said.

Ena Coach also cautioned customers against sending money to any individual’s M-Pesa number or Oochi La Biashara account, urging them to remain vigilant against fraud.

The company did not indicate when the customer service lines would be restored but assured customers that communication would continue through its official social media channels.

Ena Coach is one of Kenya’s leading long-distance passenger transport companies, operating more than 30 routes across the country. The firm connects major towns including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii and Nakuru and is known for its orange-and-black branded fleet, with many of its buses offering onboard amenities such as Wi-Fi and power sockets.