Harry Byrne Siblings: Get to Know Ross Byrne

Harry Byrne, born on 22 April 1999 in Dublin, Ireland, is an Irish rugby union player who plays as a fly-half for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and has represented Ireland at senior level.

Standing at approximately 1.90 m tall, the tall and athletic out-half is renowned for his accurate kicking, composed game management, and strong attacking play.

A graduate of St. Michael’s College, Byrne has navigated a competitive backline environment at Leinster, often alongside or in competition with established players, including members of his own family.

He has also spent time on loan at Bristol Bears in the English Premiership to gain additional experience.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Harry comes from a prominent rugby family and has at least two brothers who have also been involved in the sport at a high level.

His older brother Ross Byrne is a fellow professional fly-half who has played extensively for Leinster and Ireland, creating numerous memorable moments when the siblings have featured together or substituted for one another on the pitch.

The Byrne brothers have shared the field for Leinster, with Harry making his senior debut by replacing Ross in 2019, a proud family occasion.

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Career

Byrne first gained attention as a highly rated prospect at St. Michael’s College in Dublin.

He represented Ireland Under-20s while still young, showcasing his talent with significant point-scoring contributions.

He joined the Leinster academy and impressed in pre-season friendlies, earning a place on the bench for his senior debut against Benetton in September 2019, where he replaced his brother Ross and kicked a crucial late penalty.

Over the subsequent seasons, he accumulated appearances for Leinster, developing his skills in a squad rich with fly-half talent.

To seek more game time, he spent the 2024–2025 period on loan at Bristol Bears, making over 10 appearances and adapting to the Premiership style of play.

He has since returned to Leinster, signing a contract extension with the province.

On the international front, Byrne earned his first senior Ireland cap in 2021 against the United States, contributing points from the bench, and has continued to feature in Ireland squads and Ireland A matches.

Accolades

Byrne has been part of successful Leinster campaigns in the United Rugby Championship and has contributed to the province’s strong performances in the Champions Cup.

Individually, he has received recognition such as Player of the Month awards from Leinster for standout performances in domestic competitions.

His consistent kicking accuracy and leadership qualities have earned him opportunities at the highest level, including selections for Ireland’s senior and ‘A’ teams.