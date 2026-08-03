Garry Ringrose Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Rugby Player

Garry Ringrose is a highly regarded Irish professional rugby union player who plays primarily as a centre for United Rugby Championship club Leinster and the Ireland national team.

Born on 26 January 1995, Ringrose is celebrated for his elegant running style, precise passing, strong defensive work, and footballing intelligence.

A product of Blackrock College, he has developed into one of Ireland’s most consistent and classy backs, often compared to past greats for his vision and composure on the pitch.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Garry grew up in a sporting family with several siblings.

He has brothers including Donal, Des, Colm, and a younger brother Jack, who has also pursued rugby at a high level and showcased his own talents alongside Garry.

Ringrose also has a sister.

The family’s shared passion for sport, particularly rugby, played a significant role in his development, with early experiences at clubs like Buccaneers involving his brothers.

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Career

Ringrose attended Blackrock College, where he excelled in schools rugby before progressing to University College Dublin.

He made his senior debut for Leinster in 2015 and has since become a cornerstone of the team, racking up over 140 appearances.

His club career has been defined by consistency and big-game performances in both domestic and European competitions.

Internationally, Ringrose debuted for Ireland in 2016 and has earned more than 75 caps.

He has been a key figure in Ireland’s backline during successful Six Nations campaigns and has represented the British & Irish Lions.

Known for his ability to unlock defences with subtle footwork and timing, he has overcome injury challenges to maintain his place among Europe’s elite centres.

Accolades

With Leinster, Ringrose has won the European Rugby Champions Cup in 2018 and four Pro14 titles (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021).

On the international front, he was part of Ireland’s Six Nations Championship victories in 2018, 2023, and 2024, including two Grand Slams (2018 and 2023) and multiple Triple Crowns.