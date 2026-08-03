Ciarán Frawley Siblings: Getting to Know Alanna

Ciarán Frawley, born on 4 December 1997 in Sydney, Australia, to Irish emigrant parents, is an Irish professional rugby union player.

He returned to Ireland at the age of three and grew up in Skerries, County Dublin.

Versatile across fly-half, centre, and full-back, he is known for his kicking accuracy, composure under pressure, and ability to perform in multiple positions.

A product of Skerries RFC and University College Dublin, Frawley has spent the bulk of his senior career with Leinster before announcing a move to Connacht ahead of the 2026/27 season.

He has earned senior caps for Ireland and delivered memorable performances on the international stage.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ciarán has a sister named Alanna.

The siblings share a close bond, with Alanna often seen supporting Ciarán at matches alongside other family members, including his girlfriend Charlotte Murphy.

Career

Frawley’s rugby foundations were laid at Skerries RFC, where he led the club to an All-Ireland Under-17 title in 2014.

He made his senior club debut for Skerries on his 18th birthday and later played for UCD while studying.

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He progressed through Leinster’s youth and academy systems, making an unusually early senior debut in February 2018 against the Scarlets while still in the academy.

He impressed immediately, landing a touchline conversion with his first kick.

Over the next several seasons, Frawley became a reliable squad member for Leinster, accumulating more than 100 appearances and contributing over 300 points.

He featured in multiple Pro14/United Rugby Championship title-winning campaigns and reached the bench for several Champions Cup finals.

Versatile and increasingly used as an inside centre or full-back in addition to fly-half, he earned recognition such as man-of-the-match performances and Supporter’s Player of the Year honours.

In late 2025, he opted to join Connacht on a two-year deal starting in 2026 to seek more regular starts and accelerate his career progression.

Internationally, Frawley represented Ireland at Under-20 level before earning senior call-ups.

He made his Test debut in 2023 and has since featured in key matches, most notably scoring two dramatic late drop-goals to secure a historic victory over South Africa in Durban in 2024.

He has also played for Ireland A.

Accolades

Frawley has enjoyed significant team success with Leinster, contributing to five United Rugby Championship (and predecessor Pro12/Pro14) titles.

He was part of the squad that reached multiple EPCR Champions Cup finals and helped Leinster A win the inaugural Celtic Cup in 2018.

Individually, he was named Leinster’s Supporter’s Player of the Year for the 2021–22 season and has received several man-of-the-match awards for standout club performances.

On the international front, his nine or more senior caps for Ireland include memorable contributions in high-stakes Tests, cementing his reputation as a clutch performer capable of turning games with his boot and decision-making.