Gachagua says lawyers working to secure Kaguchia’s release after arrest

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned the arrest of Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia, saying lawyers are working to secure the legislator’s release on bond ahead of his court appearance.

Kaguchia was arrested on Monday morning outside the Royal Media Services studios in Nairobi after spending the night inside the media house, claiming police officers were waiting to detain him over controversial political remarks he allegedly made during a television interview.

The MP was taken into custody by detectives shortly after leaving the studios, where he had remained overnight after alleging that security officers had surrounded the premises and mounted roadblocks in anticipation of his arrest.

On Sunday night, Kaguchia posted on social media that he would not be intimidated, claiming a contingent of police officers had surrounded Royal Media Services immediately after his appearance on Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi programme.

The arrest follows widespread criticism of remarks attributed to the MP in which he allegedly threatened supporters of President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election. The comments drew condemnation from political leaders and other public figures, who described the language as inflammatory and unacceptable in a democratic society.

By Monday morning, detectives moved in and arrested the legislator outside the media house after a senior police officer reportedly visited the station and demanded that he be produced. He was then driven away in a police vehicle.

Police had not immediately issued an official statement outlining the specific charges facing Kaguchia, although the arrest is understood to be linked to investigations into alleged threatening and inciteful political remarks.

His lawyers said they were pursuing the matter to establish where he would be detained, if at all.

Residents using Maalim Juma Road off Dennis Pritt Road reported seeing dozens of police officers deployed in the area on Sunday night. According to witnesses, hooded officers stopped and checked vehicles leaving the area, causing inconvenience to motorists.

Reacting to the arrest, Gachagua accused the government of using the criminal justice system to settle political scores.

“The selective application of the law is counterproductive. I thought this lost regime should be reminded. The Fourth Administration was notorious for using the criminal justice system to suppress dissent and force people to support an unpopular candidate. It didn’t work. In fact, the more they did it, the more the people of Kenya became hardened, and their resolve grew stronger,” Gachagua said.

He argued that President William Ruto, while serving as Deputy President, had previously criticised similar tactics, saying those targeted by the State often gained greater public sympathy and political support.

Gachagua questioned why, in his view, the current administration was adopting the same approach it had once opposed.

“The overnight harassment and early morning arrest of John Kaguchia today only strengthen the resolve of our supporters and elevate his standing within our leadership hierarchy. Our lawyers are doing everything possible to secure his release on bond pending his arraignment tomorrow,” he said.