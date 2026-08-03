Robbie Henshaw Siblings: A Look at the Rugby Player’s Family Tree

Robert Anthony Henshaw, commonly known as Robbie Henshaw, is a prominent Irish professional rugby union player.

Born on 12 June 1993 in Athlone, Ireland, he has established himself as one of the leading centres in world rugby.

Henshaw combines physicality, skill, and versatility, often excelling at both inside and outside centre positions as well as fullback earlier in his career.

He plays for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and is a key member of the Ireland national team.

Beyond rugby, Henshaw comes from a sporting and musically talented family in Athlone, where he attended Marist College and developed his passion for the game.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Robbie was born to parents Tony and Audrey Henshaw and grew up in a close-knit family in the Athlone area.

He has three sisters, namely Katie, Ali, and Emily.

The family experienced tragedy with the passing of another sister, Jessica, whom the family honours in personal ways, such as naming a boat after her.

Career

Henshaw’s rugby journey began in his youth with local club Buccaneers and at Marist College, where he captained the school team to a historic Connacht Senior Schools Cup victory in 2012.

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He represented Ireland at various underage levels before making his senior debut for Connacht in 2012.

Over four seasons with Connacht, he became a standout performer, contributing to the province’s first-ever Pro14 title in 2016.

In 2016, he made a high-profile move to Leinster, where he has since enjoyed tremendous success, helping the team secure multiple league titles and the European Champions Cup in 2018.

Internationally, Henshaw earned his first Ireland cap in 2013 at the age of 19.

He has gone on to win over 80 caps, scoring tries in memorable moments such as the historic victory over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016.

He has toured with the British & Irish Lions in 2017 and 2021, and played a central role in Ireland’s Six Nations triumphs, including Grand Slams.

Known for his strong defence, intelligent running lines, and leadership, Henshaw remains a vital figure in Irish rugby as of 2026.

Accolades

With Ireland, Henshaw has won five Six Nations Championships (2014, 2015, 2018, 2023, 2024), including two Grand Slams (2018 and 2023), along with multiple Triple Crowns.

He contributed significantly to these successes through consistent performances in high-stakes matches.

At club level, he was part of Connacht’s groundbreaking 2015/16 Pro14 victory.

With Leinster, he has celebrated four Pro14 titles (2017/18 to 2020/21), the 2025 United Rugby Championship, and the 2018 European Champions Cup.

Individual recognition has also come his way, including being voted Leinster Players’ Player of the Year by teammates.