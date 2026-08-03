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    KRA announces iSCAN system maintenance on Tuesday

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise that will temporarily interrupt access to its iSCAN system for one hour on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

    In a public notice, the tax authority said the maintenance will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., during which all iSCAN users will be affected.

    “Please be advised that there will be a scheduled maintenance of iSCAN from Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 6:00 AM to Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 7:00 AM. We regret any inconvenience caused,” KRA said.

    Users should plan their activities accordingly to avoid disruptions during the one-hour downtime.

    The temporary interruption is expected to affect all users accessing the iSCAN platform before normal services resume at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

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