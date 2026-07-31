Zac Ward Siblings: Getting to Know Bryn Ward

Zac Ward, born on 11 December 1998, is an Irish professional rugby union player who primarily plays on the wing for Ulster Rugby in the United Rugby Championship.

Standing at 1.91m and weighing around 101kg, the Ballynahinch native has made a strong impression in both the 15-a-side and sevens formats of the game.

He has represented Ireland at sevens level, including at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and has recently earned senior international recognition alongside his brother.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Zac comes from a rugby-mad family in Ballynahinch.

He has a younger brother, Bryn Ward, who is also a professional rugby player.

The brothers have progressed through the ranks together and were both called up to the senior Ireland squad for the inaugural Nations Championship in 2026.

Their father, Andy Ward, is a former Ireland international and Ulster player, providing a strong family foundation in the sport.

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Career

Ward began his career with Ballynahinch RFC and initially excelled in rugby sevens, earning caps for Ireland’s sevens team from 2021 onward.

He represented Ireland at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the team achieved their best-ever finish of sixth place.

Transitioning to the 15-a-side code, he joined Ulster on a trial basis in 2024 and quickly impressed, making his competitive debut in the Champions Cup against Bordeaux.

He signed a three-year contract with Ulster shortly afterward, extending his stay until 2028.

In the 15s game, Ward has shown versatility, starting as a flanker before shifting to the wing, where his size, speed, and finishing ability have stood out.

He has featured for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A teams, gaining valuable experience.

His rapid rise culminated in a senior Ireland call-up in June 2026, joining his brother Bryn in Andy Farrell’s squad.

Accolades

Ward’s accolades include representing Ireland at the 2024 Olympic Games in rugby sevens, contributing to the team’s historic quarter-final appearance.

He has earned selections with Emerging Ireland and Ireland A, and his breakthrough senior call-up in 2026 marks a significant milestone.

At club level, he has quickly established himself at Ulster with strong performances in the United Rugby Championship and European competitions, positioning him as one of the province’s exciting young talents.