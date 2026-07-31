James Ryan Siblings: All About David, Kate and Mark

James John Ryan, born on 24 July 1996 in Blackrock, Ireland, is a professional rugby union player who plays as a lock for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and for the Ireland national team.

Standing at 2.01 metres tall and weighing around 116 kg, he has established himself as one of the premier second-row forwards in world rugby.

Ryan is known for his athleticism, leadership, and consistent high-level performances.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

James grew up in a close-knit sporting family in Blackrock alongside his twin brother Mark and two other siblings.

His twin brother Mark also pursued rugby, learning the game alongside James under the guidance of their father, but his career was impacted by injuries including cruciate ligament issues.

Ryan has a sister named Kate and a younger brother named David.

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Career

Ryan’s rugby journey began at St. Michael’s College in Dublin, where he developed his skills before progressing through the underage ranks.

He captained the Ireland U20 team during the 2015–16 season, leading them to a historic runners-up finish at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, including a notable victory over New Zealand.

He joined Leinster’s academy and earned a senior contract ahead of the 2017–18 season.

Ryan made his competitive debut for Leinster in September 2017 and quickly became a key player for the province.

He has also taken on leadership roles, serving as co-captain alongside Garry Ringrose in the 2023–24 season.

Internationally, Ryan debuted for Ireland in 2017 during the summer tour to the United States and Japan, scoring a try on his first appearance.

He has since earned over 80 caps and has captained the national side on multiple occasions.

His career highlights include tours with the British & Irish Lions in 2025.

Ryan is also noted as the great-grandson of Dr. James Ryan, a prominent figure in Irish history who participated in the 1916 Easter Rising.

Accolades

With Leinster, Ryan has won the European Rugby Champions Cup in 2018 and multiple Pro14/United Rugby Championship titles, including in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2024–25.

For Ireland, he contributed to Six Nations Championship victories in 2018, 2023, and 2024, securing Grand Slams in 2018 and 2023 along with Triple Crowns in 2018, 2022, and 2023.

Individually, Ryan was named the IRUPA Players’ Player of the Year in 2019, underscoring his rapid rise as one of Ireland’s standout talents.