Cian Prendergast Siblings: Meet Orla and Sam Prendergast

Cian Prendergast, born on 23 February 2000 in County Kildare, Ireland, is a professional rugby union player who plays primarily as a flanker for Connacht in the United Rugby Championship and the Ireland national team.

At 1.96 metres tall and weighing around 112–115 kg, the athletic forward is known for his tackling, leadership, and all-round back-row contributions.

He has developed into a key player for both club and country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cian comes from a rugby-mad family and is the elder brother of Sam Prendergast, the Leinster and Ireland fly-half.

The brothers have made history by starting together in Test matches for Ireland, including in the 2026 Six Nations.

They also have a sister named Orla Prendergast.

The siblings were raised by parents Ciara and Mark, both of whom served in the Irish Defence Forces.

Also Read: Joe McCarthy Siblings: All About Andrew and Paddy McCarthy

Career

Prendergast attended Newbridge College, where he captained the Senior Cup team and the Leinster schools side.

He initially aspired to join Leinster but was not offered an academy place; instead, he joined Connacht’s academy in 2020 and made his senior debut later that year against Edinburgh.

He signed his first professional contract with Connacht in 2021 and has remained a loyal servant, taking on the club captaincy ahead of the 2024–25 season.

Internationally, Prendergast progressed through the Ireland underage ranks and earned his first senior cap in November 2022 against Fiji.

He has gone on to win further caps, including starting alongside his brother Sam.

He has featured in Six Nations campaigns and tours, establishing himself as a reliable option in the back row.

Accolades

In June 2026, Prendergast was selected in the United Rugby Championship Elite XV (Team of the Season) for the 2025/26 campaign.

He has also been voted Connacht’s Fans’ Player of the Year.

At international level, he has contributed to Ireland’s victories in various series and championships, with his leadership and defensive work rate frequently highlighted by coaches and teammates.