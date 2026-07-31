Jack Conan Siblings: All About Robert, Emily and Harry

Jack Edward Conan, born on 29 July 1992 in Bray, Ireland, is a professional rugby union player who plays as a number eight for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and for the Ireland national team.

Standing at 1.93m and weighing around 110kg, he is known for his powerful carrying, work rate, and leadership qualities on the pitch.

Conan has established himself as one of Ireland’s premier back-row forwards, twice touring with the British & Irish Lions.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jack grew up in a sporting family in Bray with three siblings, though he is the only one who pursued rugby seriously.

His older brother Robert played Gaelic football for Kilmacanogue and has remained involved in GAA.

He has a twin sister Emily and a younger brother Harry, neither of whom took a strong interest in rugby.

Their mother Ann, a former basketball player, and father Eddie, who played school rugby, fostered a love of sport in the household, with the siblings often involved in various athletic activities.

Career

Conan’s rugby journey began at St. Gerard’s School in Bray. He initially focused on GAA before transitioning to rugby.

He progressed through the Leinster academy and made his senior debut for the province in 2014 against Cardiff Blues.

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Despite a brief setback when he was initially de-selected from the senior squad, he impressed with strong performances, notably earning man-of-the-match honours against Ulster in early 2015.

He has since become a mainstay at Leinster, accumulating over 170 appearances.

Highlights include scoring a hat-trick in a Champions Cup match against Montpellier in 2017 and playing a key role in multiple league successes.

Conan made his Ireland debut in 2015 and has earned more than 60 caps, featuring prominently under head coach Andy Farrell.

He has started Test matches for the British & Irish Lions on their 2021 tour to South Africa and was selected again for the 2025 tour to Australia.

Injuries have occasionally interrupted his progress, but he has shown resilience, including captaining Leinster at times.

Accolades

With Leinster, Conan has won the European Rugby Champions Cup in 2018 and multiple United Rugby Championship/Pro14 titles, including in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2025.

He has also secured several Irish Shields.

On the international stage with Ireland, he has contributed to three Six Nations Championship victories (2018, 2023, 2024), two Grand Slams (2018 and 2023), and multiple Triple Crowns.

Individually, he has been named in the United Rugby Championship Team of the Year on two occasions.