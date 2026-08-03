Police impersonator arrested in Kilimani as detectives recover firearm, 100 rounds of ammunition

A man suspected of impersonating a police officer has been arrested in Nairobi’s Kilimani area after detectives recovered a firearm, 100 rounds of ammunition and several police-related items during an operation.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Philemon Kiplangat Chepkwony, was arrested in the early hours of Monday following a distress call from L’Arc Casino at Yaya Centre.

Detectives found the suspect inside a black motor vehicle before conducting a search that led to the recovery of a CZ 75 SP-01 pistol, an empty 9mm magazine, a pair of handcuffs, a fake Certificate of Appointment identifying him as a Police Constable, and a fake firearm certificate.

Following his arrest, the suspect allegedly led investigators to his rented house in Waluku Village, Dagoretti North, where detectives recovered 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition packed in two boxes, each containing 50 rounds.

“The suspect is undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives intensify investigations to establish the source of the recovered firearm and ammunition, and to determine the full extent of his alleged impersonation activities,” the DCI said.

The agency added that the recovered firearm, ammunition, police-related items and the impounded motor vehicle have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

Detectives are now seeking to establish the origin of the recovered firearm and ammunition and whether the suspect was involved in other offences linked to the alleged impersonation.