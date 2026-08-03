Kenya secures Sh10.4 billion to accelerate maternal and newborn healthcare reforms

Kenya has secured Sh10.4 billion (USD 80 million) in funding over the next five years to accelerate the implementation of the country’s Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan and advance efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the funding follows the signing of a Cooperation Framework between the ministry and the Beginnings Fund, marking a major milestone in strengthening equitable, high-quality maternal and newborn healthcare through nationally led reforms.

The investment will support Kenya’s 90-90-80-80 maternal and newborn health targets, with the programme focusing on 21 high-burden counties and nearly 200 high-volume health facilities. The interventions are expected to benefit close to six million women and newborns by 2030.

The initiative is supported by the Beginnings Fund, the Gates Foundation, the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other global partners. It aims to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths while strengthening the country’s health system to make it more resilient and sustainable.

“The partnership complements the Government’s ongoing maternal and newborn health reforms, including the Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) launched by H.E. President Dr. William Samoei Ruto under the Taifa Care programme. It will strengthen leadership, improve the quality of care, promote innovation, enhance sustainable financing and reinforce accountability to reduce maternal mortality, newborn deaths and stillbirths,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the investment will finance the procurement of lifesaving medicines, essential medical commodities and technologies, improve maternity and newborn healthcare infrastructure, expand the health workforce, strengthen emergency referral systems, accelerate the adoption of digital health solutions and enhance health information systems.

The ministry said the interventions will also support Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda while aligning development partner investments with the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the Ministry of Health is championing a country-led approach to transforming the health sector, stressing that development partnerships should move away from fragmented projects towards coordinated investments that strengthen government systems and deliver sustainable health outcomes.

Duale said the success of the programme will depend on close collaboration between the national government, county governments and development partners.

He also commended the Beginnings Fund for aligning its investment with Kenya’s national health priorities and called for a unified approach anchored on one plan, one budget and one accountability framework to enhance transparency, efficiency and accountability in delivering quality healthcare services.

The ministry said the signing of the Cooperation Framework marks a significant step towards ensuring that every woman has access to safe, quality maternity care and that every newborn is given the best possible chance to survive and thrive.