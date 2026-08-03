KeNHA announces temporary closure of section of Mombasa Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of Mombasa Road (A8) to facilitate the construction of a box culvert.

In a notice issued on Monday, August 3, 2026, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the affected section is located at the Highway Educational Complex near Bellevue.

According to the notice, both carriageways will be temporarily and interchangeably closed from Monday, August 10, 2026, to Monday, September 14, 2026, to allow the construction works.

“All motorists using this road will utilize the unclosed two lanes, which shall be provided interchangeably during the construction period to minimize traffic interruption,” Kimeli said.

KeNHA said the phased closure is intended to ensure traffic continues flowing while construction is underway.

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes where possible and comply with directions issued by traffic police officers and road signage to ensure safety and minimise disruption during the construction period.