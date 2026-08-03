Sam Prendergast Siblings: All About Cian and Orla Prendergast

Sam Prendergast is an emerging Irish professional rugby union player who plays as a fly-half for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship and the Ireland national team.

Born in 2003, the Kildare native has quickly risen through the ranks to establish himself as one of Ireland’s most promising talents in the pivotal No. 10 position.

Known for his composed kicking game, sharp passing, and ability to control matches, Prendergast has benefited from a strong family sporting background and has already represented Ireland at senior level alongside his brother.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sam comes from a rugby-mad family and is the younger brother of Cian Prendergast, a flanker who plays for Connacht and has also earned senior caps for Ireland.

The brothers have made history by playing together for Ireland, including starting in the same Test match.

Sam also has a sister, Orla Prendergast.

Their parents, Ciara and Mark, both served in Óglaigh na hÉireann, instilling values of discipline and resilience that have shaped the siblings’ athletic careers.

Also Read: Cormac Izuchukwu Siblings: All About Ciara and Chinnie

Career

Prendergast progressed through the Leinster academy and made his senior debut for the province in 2022.

He has since accumulated significant appearances, showcasing his development as a reliable playmaker.

His performances at underage level and with Leinster earned him recognition from Ireland selectors.

He made his senior international debut and has been involved in Six Nations campaigns and other Tests, stepping up in high-pressure situations.

Playing alongside his brother Cian for Ireland has been a career highlight, adding a special family dimension to his international journey.

Accolades

While still early in his senior career, Prendergast has already contributed to Leinster’s successes in domestic and European competitions.

He has been part of squads that have challenged for United Rugby Championship titles and European honours.

Internationally, he has featured in Ireland’s Six Nations efforts and other tours, helping the team secure victories, including notable wins where his kicking accuracy proved decisive.

As a young player, his accolades include underage representative honours and the recognition that comes with being selected for senior Ireland duty alongside established stars.