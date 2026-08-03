Craig Casey Siblings: Getting to Know Aimee

Craig Patrick Casey, born on 19 April 1999 in Limerick, Ireland, is a professional rugby union player who plays as a scrum-half for Munster in the United Rugby Championship and for the Ireland national team.

The dynamic and energetic half-back has established himself as one of Ireland’s most promising talents despite his compact frame.

He is known for his quick passing, sharp decision-making, sniping runs, and leadership on the field.

A product of Ardscoil Rís school and the Munster academy, Casey has risen through the ranks to become a key player for both club and country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Craig has one sibling, his younger sister Aimee.

The pair are extremely close and often described as being like two peas in a pod.

Aimee is a talented athlete in her own right, a former competitive gymnast who won multiple All-Ireland medals, following in the footsteps of their mother Sinéad, a former Irish gymnast.

Tragically, Aimee has faced significant health challenges, undergoing scoliosis surgery in 2018 and a second spinal surgery years later.

Their father Gerry played rugby and later became a coach and Munster Rugby Development Officer, while their grandfather Pat Lawler and uncle Mossy Lawler (a former Shannon and Munster player) also have strong rugby connections.

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Career

Casey’s rugby journey began at Ardscoil Rís, where he captained the senior team and helped lead them to the semi-finals of the Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup in 2017.

He joined the Munster academy ahead of the 2017–18 season and quickly impressed, winning the John McCarthy Award for Academy Player of the Year in 2019.

He made his senior debut for Munster against Connacht in April 2019 and earned a full contract shortly thereafter.

Over the following seasons, Casey developed into a reliable and explosive scrum-half, making over 100 appearances for the province.

He played a significant role in Munster’s 2022–23 United Rugby Championship title-winning campaign.

On the international stage, he represented Ireland Under-20s, contributing to their 2019 Grand Slam and Six Nations success.

He earned his senior Ireland debut in 2021 against Italy and has since become a regular squad member, featuring in major tournaments including the Rugby World Cup.

He has captained Ireland on the 2025 summer tour and continues to compete at the highest level.

Accolades

At Munster, Casey won the Young Player of the Year award in 2020–21 and was selected in the United Rugby Championship Dream Team for the 2021–22 season.

He was part of the Munster team that claimed the United Rugby Championship title in 2022–23.

With Ireland Under-20s, he secured the Six Nations Under 20s Championship, Grand Slam, and Triple Crown in 2019.

At senior level, he has been part of Ireland’s successful campaigns, winning the Six Nations Championship in 2023 and 2024, the Grand Slam in 2023, and Triple Crowns in 2022 and 2023.

He is consistent performances and leadership have marked him as a standout player in Irish rugby.