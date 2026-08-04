Two injured in shootout as police confront robbers at Nairobi’s Gikomba market

Two people were injured on Monday afternoon after a shootout erupted between police officers and suspected robbers at Gikomba Market in Nairobi.

According to police, the incident occurred near Daraja Ndogo Bridge after officers on patrol responded to reports that a gang of about seven armed robbers was terrorising traders and members of the public at about noon.

Police said the officers found the suspects robbing members of the public of their valuables and fired a warning shot into the air.

The suspects allegedly responded by firing indiscriminately as they fled the scene, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire.

During the incident, two people sustained gunshot injuries.

One of them suffered gunshot wounds to the left buttock and lower abdomen while the second one was shot in the right thigh.

The two were rushed to Pumwani Majengo Health Centre, where they received first aid before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital. Police said both were in stable condition.

Police officers who visited the scene recovered a pistol magazine loaded with two rounds of ammunition, which has been retained as an exhibit.

No arrests were reported immediately following the incident.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations after a stray bullet pierced the roof of a house in Kiamumbi, Kiambu County, narrowly missing a couple as they slept.

The incident came to light on Monday after a couple, both primary school teachers and residents of Isiolo Street in Kiamumbi, reported the discovery to police.

According to police, the wife found what appeared to be a 9mm bullet head beside her bed at about 6 a.m. while cleaning the bedroom.

The couple reported the matter to Kiamumbi Police Station, prompting officers to visit and process the scene.

Preliminary investigations established that the bullet had penetrated the roof and ceiling before landing inside the bedroom, leaving visible holes in both the roof and ceiling.

No injuries were reported.

Police recovered the bullet head as an exhibit and forwarded it for ballistic examination as investigations continue to establish where the shot was fired from and the circumstances surrounding the incident.