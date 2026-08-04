Body found between shipping containers in Kilifi identified as that of missing cop

Detectives are investigating murder in an incident where a police officer who had been reported missing was found dead in Bonje Shopping Centre in Kilifi County, police confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Police Constable Jillo Maalim Lucas, who was attached to Mikindani Police Station in Mombasa County.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not clear by Tuesday, police said. The motive too was yet to be established.

According to police, officers at Mazeras Police Station reported on Monday that the body of an unidentified man had been recovered from Bonje and taken to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

His colleagues proceeded to the mortuary where the body was positively identified as that of PC Jillo by his colleagues and his brother.

Investigators later visited the scene at Bonje Shopping Centre.

Preliminary investigations established that the officer’s body was found wedged between two isolated shipping containers on the outskirts of the shopping centre.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the officer’s death or whether foul play is suspected.

The body remains at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

Police said the officer’s family has been informed of the death.

Investigators observed bruises on the deceased’s shoulder, the back of the head and the fingers of his right hand.

Police suspect the man may have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the scene.

A team revisited the scene on Tuesday as part of the probe into what police believe to be murder.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations into the murder of a 43-year-old man whose body was found lying naked on a farm in Mumias East Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The deceased was identified as Justus Wesonga Muka, 43, a resident of Eshikufu Village in Kamashia Sublocation.

According to police, the body was discovered on Monday at about noon after members of the public alerted the area assistant chief.

Police visited the scene at a farm in Eshikufu Village, about seven kilometres south of the police station.

Police found the body lying naked with visible injuries, indicating the deceased had been assaulted.

Preliminary investigations established that Justus had reportedly developed mental health problems in recent months, although police have not linked the condition to the circumstances surrounding his death.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene before the body was moved to St. Mary’s Mission Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Detectives have launched investigations to establish the motive behind the killing and identify those responsible.