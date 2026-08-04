Man found dumped in Kitengela bush, police probe murder

Detectives launched investigations after the body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found abandoned in a bush in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

According to police, the body was discovered on Monday afternoon with multiple visible injuries consistent with a severe assault.

Police who responded to the scene found the man lying dead in a bush with injuries across his body that suggested he had been beaten.

Police noted that there was no blood at the scene, raising suspicion that the victim may have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the location.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary.

The body was Tuesday awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and seek to establish the victim’s identity and trace those responsible.

And police launched investigations after the body of a 35-year-old casual labourer was found with multiple deep cut wounds along a footpath in Gatanga Sub-County, Murang’a County.

The deceased was identified as Charles Mugue Njoroge, a resident of the area who earned a living as a farm worker.

According to police, the body was discovered on Monday morning near Ndururumo in Gatanga after a resident reported finding a body lying beside a footpath.

Officers from Samuru Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Gatanga responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim had sustained multiple deep cut injuries believed to have been inflicted with a sharp object.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Charles was attacked and killed by unknown assailants who fled the scene after the incident.

Police believe the murder occurred at an unknown time during the previous night.

Crime scene investigators processed the area before the body was removed to Kirwara Level IV Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations are underway to establish the motive for the killing and identify those responsible.