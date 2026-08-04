National Lottery Board sets August 24 deadline for CEO applications

The National Lottery Board (NLB) has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer/Fund Administrator, with applications set to close on August 24, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the board invited qualified, visionary and results-driven individuals to apply for the position, which is graded as NLB 1.

“The Board now invites applications from qualified, visionary and results-driven individual to fill the following position of the Chief Executive Officer/Fund Administrator – Grade NLB 1 who will provide strategic leadership to senior management and staff to deliver on its mandate and fulfil its Vision and Mission,” the notice reads.

The successful candidate will serve a three-year term, renewable once based on performance and applicable regulations.

The board said the Chief Executive Officer will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to senior management and staff in delivering the institution’s mandate and achieving its vision and mission.

Interested applicants can access the detailed job description, qualifications, eligibility requirements, scope of work, contract duration and terms on the board’s website at www.nlb.go.ke.

Application documents, including a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, a National Identity Card and other relevant testimonials, should be submitted to:

The Chairperson

National Lottery Board

25th Floor, Old Mutual Towers

Hospital Road, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 30933 – 00100

Nairobi

Applicants have been directed to submit their documents in a sealed envelope clearly marked: “APPLICATION FOR [POSITION NAME & JOB GRADE]”.

The National Lottery Board is currently led by Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. Martin Talian.