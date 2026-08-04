NCRC advertises Director/CEO position

The National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) has invited applications for the position of Director/Chief Executive Officer.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the Centre said interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications through its online recruitment portal.

Applicants have been directed to apply via the NCRC recruitment portal at recruitment.crimeresearch.go.ke.

The Centre said all applications must be submitted by Monday, August 24, 2026, at 5.00 p.m. East African Time.

Candidates seeking additional information on the position, qualifications and application requirements have been advised to visit the Centre’s website at www.crimeresearch.go.ke.

“Hard copies shall not be accepted,” the notice states.

The NCRC said only applications submitted through the online recruitment portal within the stipulated deadline will be considered.

The Director/Chief Executive Officer is responsible for providing strategic leadership and overseeing the Centre’s operations in line with its mandate of conducting research on crime and advising the government on crime prevention policies and strategies.

The position is currently held by Dr. Mutuma Ruteere, who also serves as the Secretary to the NCRC Governing Council.