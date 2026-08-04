PSC announces September proficiency examinations for clerical officers

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the 2026 Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers will be conducted from Monday, September 21 to Thursday, September 24, 2026, at examination centres across the country.

In a notice, the commission said the examinations will be administered in Machakos, Nyeri, Mombasa, Embu, Garissa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Eldoret. Candidates will be informed of their specific examination venues after completing the registration process.

PSC said officers seeking to register for the examination must have attained a minimum mean grade of C- (minus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its equivalent, be designated as clerical officers in the Public Service and have served in the position for at least one year.

The commission directed first-time candidates to complete Registration Form A, which must be duly endorsed by their Head of Department or Section. Candidates who are re-sitting the examination have been instructed to complete Registration Form B, available on the PSC website at www.publicservice.go.ke.

Applicants are required to submit the completed registration forms together with the Government copy of the receipt generated through the eCitizen platform to the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 30095-00100, Nairobi.

PSC said all applications must reach the commission by Friday, August 28, 2026.

Candidates will pay a basic examination fee of Sh2,625, a paper fee of Sh875 for each of the seven examination papers and an eCitizen service fee of Sh50. All payments must be made through the eCitizen platform.

The commission further announced that a late registration fee of Sh525 will be charged for applications submitted after August 28. Late registration will remain open until Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Meanwhile, PSC said certificates for candidates who successfully passed the Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers conducted in September 2025 are ready for collection at the Public Service Commission House during official working hours.

Successful candidates have been advised to present their original national identity card or passport when collecting the certificates. Officers who passed promotional examinations administered by the commission in previous years but have not collected their certificates have also been urged to do so.

The commission said detailed information on the examination, including registration forms and application guidelines, can be downloaded from its website at www.publicservice.go.ke.