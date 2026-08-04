IEBC advertises director-level positions

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited applications from qualified candidates to fill seven director-level positions as part of efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

In a notice, the electoral commission said it is seeking suitably qualified, experienced, result-oriented and highly motivated individuals to fill the vacant positions.

The advertised positions are Director of Voter Education and Partnerships, Director of Research, Electoral Boundaries and Risk Management, Director of Human Resources and Administration, Director of Internal Audit and Compliance, Director of Finance, Director of Corporate Communications, and Director of Counties and Constituencies Coordination.

Interested applicants have been advised to access detailed job descriptions and application guidelines through the commission’s e-recruitment portal at recruitment.jkuates.jkuat.ac.ke.

Applicants are required to submit a signed application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae indicating their current and previous employers, positions held and the names of at least three professional referees. They must also provide a copy of their National Identity Card and copies of all academic and professional certificates.

The commission said all applications must be submitted by Tuesday, August 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

The recruitment comes as the electoral commission continues to strengthen its institutional capacity ahead of key electoral and administrative activities.