Universities invite applications for AfDB-funded STEM scholarships

Several public universities have invited applications for African Development Bank (AfDB)-funded scholarships under the Government of Kenya’s Support to Higher Education, Science and Technology Phase II Project.

The scholarships, funded through the State Department for Higher Education, are aimed at supporting postgraduate studies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines while strengthening research and innovation in the country.

Garissa University has announced scholarships and professional training opportunities in STEM-related leather technology fields. Interested applicants can access detailed information and application requirements through the university’s website at www.gau.ac.ke. The application deadline is August 18, 2026.

Tharaka University has also invited applications from suitably qualified candidates seeking admission to Master’s programmes in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Information Technology and Computer Science.

According to the university, the scholarship package will cover tuition fees and research costs for the entire duration of study. Successful applicants, who must be Kenyan citizens aged below 30 years, will also serve as Graduate Assistants while pursuing their studies.

“The scholarship package will cover tuition fees and research costs for the duration of study. The scholarships are open to all Kenyans under the age of 30 years who will also be engaged as Graduate Assistants. Programmes of study funded by the scholarship are scheduled to commence in August, 2026,” Tharaka University said.

Applications to Tharaka University must be submitted online through https://tharaka.ac.ke/careers/ by Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Tom Mboya University (TMU) has similarly advertised scholarships for Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes in Civil Engineering, Marine Engineering and Information Technology.

The university said beneficiaries will receive tuition and research funding throughout their studies and will serve as Graduate Assistants or Tutorial Fellows. Applicants are required to submit a detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, a National Identity Card or passport, testimonials and other supporting documents.

Completed applications should be submitted to the university and scanned copies emailed as a single PDF document to recruitment@tmu.ac.ke. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has also opened applications for AfDB-sponsored Master’s scholarships in Industrial Engineering and Management, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Information, Communication and Technology-related fields.

Like the other participating institutions, MMUST said the scholarships will cover tuition fees and research costs for the duration of study. Successful applicants, who must be Kenyan citizens aged below 30 years, will also be engaged as Graduate Assistants.

Further information on the MMUST scholarships is available on the university’s website at www.mmust.ac.ke, with applications closing on August 18, 2026.

The scholarships form part of the Government of Kenya’s efforts, supported by the African Development Bank, to strengthen postgraduate training, research capacity and innovation in STEM fields while producing highly skilled professionals to drive the country’s socio-economic development.