Stuart McCloskey Siblings: All About Ross McCloskey

Stuart McCloskey is a professional Ireland rugby union player who plays as an inside centre for United Rugby Championship side Ulster and the senior Ireland national team.

Born on 6 August 1992 in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland, he has established himself as one of the most reliable and physically dominant centres in European rugby.

He grew up in Bangor, where his father Wilson McCloskey owned a landscaping business and played fullback for Ards RFC.

McCloskey attended Bangor Grammar School and later studied structural engineering with architecture at Queen’s University Belfast while developing his rugby career.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Stuart has one sibling, a brother named Ross McCloskey.

Ross is also a rugby player who has played as a fly-half and fullback for Bangor’s firsts, and previously made notable appearances at Rainey Old Boys RFC

Their father, Wilson, remains a noted influence through their own rugby background.

Career

McCloskey’s professional journey began after he was not initially selected for age-grade representative sides.

He joined Dungannon RFC in the All-Ireland League following school, where coach Kieran Campbell fast-tracked him and recommended him to Ulster.

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He entered Ulster’s academy system and made his senior debut in the 2013-14 season.

He quickly progressed, earning Ulster’s Academy Player of the Year in 2014 and Young Player of the Year in 2015.

By the 2015-16 season, he had become a regular starter, contributing significantly in tackles and carries while winning his first Ireland cap against England in the 2016 Six Nations.

Over the following years, McCloskey accumulated milestones, including his 100th Ulster appearance in 2019 and consistent starts in both domestic and international fixtures.

Known for his strong ball-carrying, offloading, defensive communication, and breakdown work, he has remained a cornerstone of the Ulster team, reaching 200 caps by early 2025.

Internationally, he has featured in multiple Six Nations campaigns and end-of-year tours.

In recent seasons, particularly 2025-26, McCloskey has been described as playing some of the best rugby of his career, serving as an elder statesman in a youthful Ireland squad while delivering standout performances, such as a memorable try-saving tackle on England’s Marcus Smith.

Accolades

With Ireland, McCloskey has won two Six Nations Championships (2023 and 2024), including the 2023 Grand Slam, and two Triple Crowns (2023 and 2026).

At the club level and through peer recognition, he has been named Ulster Player of the Year on three occasions (2016, 2019, and 2026), along with Supporters’ Club Player of the Year honours.

He earned Rugby Players Ireland Men’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year in 2026 following a standout campaign.

McCloskey has also featured in Pro14/URC Dream Teams and the URC Elite XV on multiple occasions, underscoring his consistency as one of the top centres in the competition.