Hundreds of Msambweni fisherfolk to benefit as KPA hands over modern fisheries facility

Hundreds of fisherfolk in Msambweni Constituency are set to benefit from a modern fisheries infrastructure facility handed over by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in a move aimed at transforming the local fishing industry and improving livelihoods.

The multimillion-shilling facility was officially handed over on Monday, August 3, 2026, under KPA’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme.

The authority said the project is expected to improve fish handling, preservation and market access for fishermen and fish traders while addressing longstanding challenges facing the fishing community, including inadequate preservation facilities, limited storage capacity and a lack of modern fishing equipment.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, KPA Managing Director Capt. William Ruto said the investment demonstrates the authority’s commitment to supporting coastal communities while advancing the Government’s agenda of expanding the blue economy.

“This project is more than an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in people, livelihoods, and the future of our coastal communities,” Capt. Ruto said.

He noted that the facility will help reduce post-harvest losses, improve the quality of fish products and enable fishermen to access more lucrative markets, ultimately increasing household incomes.

Capt. Ruto also announced that KPA will conduct an evaluation after three years to assess the project’s impact, sustainability and contribution to community development.

The facility comprises an administration office block, a fish storage facility, an ice plant and a fully equipped one-tonne capacity fishing boat.

According to KPA, the infrastructure is expected to strengthen the fisheries value chain by improving fish handling, storage and preservation, enabling fishermen to maintain the freshness and quality of their catch while enhancing operational efficiency.

The authority said the project is also expected to boost food security, create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable socio-economic growth in the region.

Msambweni Member of Parliament Feisal Bader, who attended the ceremony, commended KPA for supporting the local fishing community, describing the project as a major boost to the area’s economy.

“This initiative aligns with the Government’s efforts to unlock the potential of the blue economy and create sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities,” Bader said.

The legislator added that the investment reflects growing efforts to diversify maritime sector investments beyond traditional port operations by promoting fisheries development and strengthening other blue economy value chains.

Leaders who attended the event urged beneficiaries to manage and maintain the facility properly to ensure it delivers long-term benefits to the community.