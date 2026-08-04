Probe as clinical officer found dead in suspected suicide at Kahawa West

A 35-year-old clinical officer was found dead in a suspected suicide at a residential apartment in the Kamae area of Kahawa West, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Dennis Ng’ang’a, was found hanging from the balcony of his apartment after residents alerted police shortly after midnight.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body suspended from the balcony railing using a black cotton string tied around his neck.

Preliminary investigations established that the deceased worked as a clinical officer at Mukasa Medical Centre.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Suicide has been among the leading causes of death in the country amid efforts to address the same.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

There is a campaign to address the menace.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old man died while undergoing treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by his nephew in Nyamira North Sub-county, Nyamira County.

The deceased, identified as Daniel Nyasimi Ndege, also known as Hosea Gusii, succumbed to his injuries at Nyamira Referral Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the assault had been reported on Monday after Daniel was allegedly attacked by his nephew, identified as David Mosota, at Kiabora Village in Egetonto Sub-location.

He was rushed to Nyamira Referral Hospital for treatment but later died from the injuries he sustained.

Police officers from Nyamusi Police Station and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office (SCCIO) visited the hospital and documented the incident.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have reclassified the case as murder and investigations into the fatal assault are ongoing.