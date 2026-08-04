Jacob Stockdale Siblings: Get to Know Hannah and Lydia

Jacob Alexander Stockdale is an Irish professional rugby union player born on 3 April 1996 in Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

He plays primarily as a wing, with experience at fullback, for United Rugby Championship side Ulster and the Ireland national team.

At 1.91m tall and weighing around 110kg, Stockdale is known for his powerful running, try-scoring ability, and aerial prowess.

A devout Christian whose father is a Presbyterian minister, he has become one of Ireland’s standout backs in recent years despite facing injury challenges.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jacob has two siblings, sisters named Hannah and Lydia.

Lydia is known as a rower who has competed with the Portadown Rowing Club, while Hannah works in media design.

His rugby lineage comes directly from his father, Graham who is a Presbyterian minister, and his grandfather, Ivan, who both played for Ballyclare RFC.

Career

Stockdale attended Wallace High School in Lisburn, where he transitioned from the back row and centre to the wing.

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He joined the Ulster academy in 2014 while studying criminology and made his senior debut in 2016.

He progressed rapidly, earning Ulster Young Player of the Year in 2017.

Internationally, he debuted for Ireland in 2017 and exploded onto the scene during the 2018 Six Nations, scoring a record seven tries in the tournament as Ireland achieved a Grand Slam.

He has since earned over 40 caps, contributing key tries in Tests against teams like New Zealand, South Africa, and Argentina.

Injuries, notably a significant ankle issue in 2021–22, have interrupted his momentum at times, but he has worked his way back, featuring in recent Six Nations matches and continuing to represent Ulster with over 140 appearances.

Accolades

Stockdale’s breakthrough year in 2018 brought him numerous honors, including Six Nations Player of the Championship, Ulster Young Player of the Year, Nevin Spence Irish Young Player of the Year, and BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year.

He was also nominated for EPCR European Player of the Year in 2019.

Team successes include the 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam and Triple Crown.

His record for most tries in a single Six Nations (seven) stood until 2025.

Stockdale married Hannah in 2021, and the couple have two daughters, Phoebe and Bonnie.