MP Kaguchia rejects offensive conduct charge, released on bail

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Philip Gichohi Kaguchia pleaded not guilty to a charge of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace after being arraigned in court over alleged remarks directed at supporters of President William Ruto.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved the charge against the legislator, who is accused of committing the offence contrary to Section 94(1) of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence occurred on August 1, 2026, at Naromoru Shopping Centre in Kieni East Sub-County, Nyeri County, where Kaguchia is accused of knowingly and intentionally uttering words in the Kikuyu language intended to provoke a breach of the peace.

The prosecution alleges that Kaguchia told members of the public that anyone in Kieni who voted for or supported President Ruto, whom he allegedly referred to as “Kasongo”, would be identified and socially isolated.

It further claims he said such supporters would not be visited during bereavement, their dowry ceremonies would be boycotted, and that if they fell ill they should seek medical treatment in Sugoi.

Prosecutors contend the remarks were intended to incite hostility and provoke a breach of the peace. Kaguchia denied the charge when he appeared before court.

The charge sheet read that “on the 1st day of August 2026 at Naromoru Shopping Centre within Kieni East Sub-County in Nyeri County, knowingly and intentionally used words in Kikuyu language.”

He was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The arraignment comes after Kaguchia’s arrest sparked political reactions, with some leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua condemning the move as politically motivated.

UDA MP Antony Kagombe was among those who threatened to ditch the ruling party for Gachagua’s Wamunyoro movement following the arrest.

He was Monday arrested from Royal Media Services studios where he spent the night fearing his arrest.

He later obtained a court order for his release but police kept him at Kamukunji police cells ahead of his arraignment.