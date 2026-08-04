Protests over death of rider after detention at Muthaiga Police Station

A protest broke out outside Muthaiga Police Station on Monday after members of the public demanded answers over the death of a man who had recently been released from police custody.

The demonstration followed the death of Eric Otieno, who had been arrested on August 1 on allegations of preparation to commit a felony.

Otieno was a bodaboda rider in the area. He had been arrested along Thika Road, his family said.

According to police, Otieno was released on cash bail on August 2 but later died while being taken to hospital.

His family said they were called to pick him up and took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had allegedly complained of being beaten up and pain in the ribs.

The circumstances surrounding his illness and death remain under investigation.

Police said members of the public gathered at the station to protest and demand accountability over the incident.

The demonstrators were addressed by the Starehe Sub-County Police Commander, who urged them to remain calm and allow investigations into the death to proceed.

Police said no injuries were reported and no property was damaged during the demonstration.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Otieno’s death are ongoing.

The family has demanded answers on the death of Otieno and called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to intervene and investigate the same.

IPOA officials promised to pursue the saga for justice.

An autopsy was planned on the body to establish the cause of death.

Nairobi police commander Issa Mohamud said they are investigating the incident.

And a 46-year-old man died after sustaining serious injuries when a blue gum tree fell on him while he was harvesting timber in Nyandarua County.

The deceased was identified as Jeremiah Gaihenya Gakiria, 46.

According to police, the accident occurred on August 2 at Ngano Centre in Gathanji Sub-County. Gakiria was harvesting trees when a blue gum tree accidentally fell on him, leaving him with severe injuries to both legs.

He was rushed to Nyahururu Level V Hospital for emergency treatment before being referred to Nakuru County Referral Hospital for specialised care.

Police said he succumbed to his injuries at about 8 a.m. on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru facility.

Senior police officers visited the scene as part of the investigation.

The body was preserved at Nakuru County Referral Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have classified the incident as an accidental death.