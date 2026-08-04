Caelan Doris Siblings: Get to Know Rian Doris

Caelan Doris is a prominent Irish professional rugby union player, widely regarded as one of the leading number eights in world rugby.

Born on 2 April 1998 in Ballina, County Mayo, he hails from the small village of Lacken.

Doris attended Blackrock College in Dublin, where he excelled in schools rugby, and later earned a degree in psychology from University College Dublin.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Caelan has one brother, Rian Doris, who is the founder and CEO of FlowState, a company focused on peak performance and mindfulness training.

Rian has publicly supported his brother’s rugby career, sharing moments of pride in Caelan’s achievements on and off the field.

Career

Doris began his rugby journey with Ballina RFC before moving to Blackrock College as a boarder at age 12.

He was part of the school’s successful Leinster Schools Rugby Senior Cup teams and captained the side in 2016.

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After a brief period in Leinster’s sub-academy, he entered the senior academy and quickly progressed, making his senior debut and earning promotion ahead of the 2018–19 season.

At club level with Leinster in the United Rugby Championship, Doris has developed into a dynamic back-row player known for his ball-carrying, tackling, and leadership.

He has been a key figure in the province’s success and was awarded a central contract by the IRFU.

For Ireland, he debuted in the 2020 Six Nations against Scotland.

After overcoming an early concussion, he returned strongly, starring in notable victories over New Zealand and others.

He captained Ireland Under-20s and later took on the senior captaincy, leading the team in the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series.

Accolades

At the club level, Doris has secured multiple Pro14/United Rugby Championship titles with Leinster, including wins in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2025.

Internationally, he has contributed to Ireland’s successes, including two Six Nations Championships (2023, 2024), a Grand Slam in 2023, and multiple Triple Crowns.

Individually, Doris was named Pro14 Young Player of the Year in 2020, Autumn Nations Series Player of the Series in 2021, and IRUPA Players’ Player of the Year in 2023.

He has also earned selections to the World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in 2023 and 2024.