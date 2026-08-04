Hugo Keenan Siblings: A Look at the Rugby Player’s Family Tree

Hugo Keenan is an Irish professional rugby union player who plays primarily as a fullback for United Rugby Championship and European club Leinster, as well as for the Ireland national team.

Born on 18 June 1996 in Dublin, he is widely regarded as one of the most complete fullbacks in world rugby, excelling in defence, aerial ability, counter-attacking, and fitness.

A product of Blackrock College, he has represented Ireland at multiple levels, including sevens at the Olympics, and earned a place on the British & Irish Lions tour.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Hugo comes from a family of four children and has three siblings, namely Andrew and Robert and a sister.

Andrew lives in Sydney, Australia, and Robert is a former athlete who once broke the 100m record at Blackrock College.

Career

Keenan attended Blackrock College, where he was part of the team that won the 2014 Leinster Schools Senior Cup, contributing with strong running and passing, including a try in the final.

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He progressed through the Leinster academy and made his senior debut for the province in 2016 against Zebre.

He represented Ireland U20, starting all matches in the 2016 Six Nations and the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, where Ireland famously defeated New Zealand.

Keenan also featured prominently for Ireland Sevens, including at the 2017 Grand Prix Series and later at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His senior Ireland debut came in October 2020 against Italy, where he scored two tries from the wing.

He quickly established himself as a first-choice fullback, starting nearly every test in subsequent years.

With Leinster, he has been a consistent performer across domestic and European competitions.

Internationally, Keenan played a key role in Ireland’s successful campaigns, including Grand Slam wins, and featured in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In 2025, he was selected for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia, making his debut and scoring the dramatic series-clinching try in the second test.

Accolades

With Leinster, Keenan has won five United Rugby Championship titles (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2025).

For Ireland, his honours include two Six Nations Championships (2023 and 2024), a 2023 Grand Slam, and three Triple Crowns (2022, 2023, and 2025).

He also contributed to the British & Irish Lions’ 2025 test series victory over Australia.

Individually, he has been named in the Six Nations Team of the Championship twice (2022 and 2023).