Infotrak: Kang’ata Ranked best-performing governor

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has been ranked as Kenya’s best-performing governor in the latest CountyTrak Performance Index 2026 released by research firm Infotrak.

According to the survey released on Tuesday, August 4, Kang’ata scored an average approval rating of 80 per cent, ahead of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who was ranked second with 78 per cent.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi completed the top three after attaining an average score of 71 per cent.

The survey found that Murang’a County led the country in performance across the health, housing, water management, culture and sports, social services and planning sectors. Trans Nzoia was ranked the best-performing county in agriculture, while Kiambu topped the education and energy sectors.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga emerged fourth with a 66 per cent approval rating, making her the only female governor among the top 10 performers.

Other governors ranked among the top performers include Makueni’s Mutula Kilonzo Jr., Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Samburu Governor Jonathan Lelelit, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif, Kitui Governor Julius Malombe, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

Infotrak said the rankings were based on several indicators, including the initiation and implementation of development projects, management and allocation of public resources, accessibility and responsiveness of governors to residents, as well as comparisons with the performance of previous county administrations.

The survey also assessed the performance of Members of County Assembly (MCAs), with Elgeyo Marakwet emerging as the best-performing county in that category with a score of 52 per cent.

Makueni, Baringo, Murang’a, Embu and Nyandarua completed the list of the top-performing counties based on the performance of their MCAs.

In the category of the most improved governors, Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif topped the list, followed by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi and Garissa Governor Nathif Jama.

According to Infotrak, the CountyTrak Performance Index 2026 survey was conducted between January and May 2026 across all the 47 counties, covering 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards.

The poll sampled 36,200 respondents, with each county treated as an independent survey universe. Sample sizes ranged from 600 to 2,000 respondents per county depending on population size and the number of wards.