Muturi, Munya, Kivuti reject Gachagua’s call to dissolve parties, defend political independence

Party leaders Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti have rejected calls by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for smaller political parties to dissolve and join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), saying each party is an independent institution protected by the Constitution and the law.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the leaders—who head the Democratic Party (DP), Party of National Unity (PNU) and Mbus Party, respectively—said remarks attributed to Gachagua during a church service in Meru on July 26, urging DP, PNU, Umoja na Maendeleo Party and Mbus Party to fold into DCP, were legally untenable and disrespectful to party members and officials.

They argued that decisions on whether to merge or dissolve a political party can only be made by the lawful organs of each party in accordance with its constitution and the Political Parties Act.

Citing Article 38 of the Constitution, the leaders said every Kenyan has the right to form, join and participate in a political party of their choice, adding that those rights cannot be overridden by the ambitions or preferences of any individual.

While reaffirming their commitment to working with like-minded parties to offer Kenyans an alternative to President William Ruto’s administration, they stressed that such cooperation must be based on mutual respect, consultation and voluntary partnership rather than coercion or political ultimatums.

The leaders also accused Gachagua of applying double standards by calling for the dissolution of other parties while at the same time hosting elected UDA leaders and senior government officials at his residence.

“If he genuinely believes in political realignment based on principle and the sovereign will of the people, then he should encourage those elected on UDA tickets to resign and seek fresh mandates through by-elections,” they said.

They further rejected any suggestion that Gachagua had been mandated to speak on behalf of the entire Mt Kenya region, saying no meeting had ever conferred such authority upon him.

The statement noted that former Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta never sought to compel other political parties to dissolve or declared themselves the sole political leaders of the region.

The leaders said they had deliberately exercised restraint despite what they described as repeated attacks on their parties, but cautioned that such restraint should not be interpreted as acquiescence.

They urged Gachagua to embrace dialogue, consultation and respect for the autonomy of political parties, arguing that lasting political partnerships can only be built on equality, trust and institutional respect.

The leaders also warned against attempts to dominate particular regions politically by discouraging the growth of other parties.

“It can’t be that it is acceptable for leaders to join DCP but wrong when they join our parties,” they said, ending their statement with the message: “One people, one agenda—prosperity.”

The statement was signed by Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, PNU leader Peter Munya and Mbus Party leader Lenny Kivuti.