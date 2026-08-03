Azimio announces reorganisation, admits new members ahead of election year

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has announced a raft of resolutions aimed at strengthening the coalition, expanding its membership and enhancing political engagement as the country heads into an election year.

The resolutions were adopted during a Joint Council and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the SKM Command Centre in Nairobi and chaired by the coalition’s Party Leader, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking after the meeting, Azimio Secretary-General and Suba MP Caroli Omondi said the coalition had resolved to reorganise its internal party structures and undertake a comprehensive rebranding exercise.

“These changes reflect our commitment to remain a formidable, people-centred movement as we prepare for the upcoming electoral cycle,” Omondi said.

Among the key decisions reached was the admission of three new members to the coalition’s Council. Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i joined the council in his capacity as Jubilee Party Deputy Party Leader, while Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya and Devolution Empowerment Party (Mbus) leader Lenny Kivuti were also admitted.

The coalition also resolved to formally invite additional political parties to join Azimio. These include the Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP-K) led by Eugene Wamalwa, Umoja Na Maendeleo led by Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Omingo Maara, and the Democratic Party (DP) led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

As part of efforts to broaden its national representation, the coalition admitted Abdi Hassan from the North Eastern region to its National Executive Council.

The meeting further mandated Kalonzo to engage with like-minded political parties and formations as preparations for the next General Election gather pace. According to the coalition, the engagements will include the Democratic Coalition Party (DCP) led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the People’s Liberation Party (PLP) led by Martha Karua, the United Green Movement led by Chief Justice David Maraga, and the Linda Mwananchi Party once it is formally registered.

Azimio said the resolutions are part of a broader strategy to consolidate its political base, strengthen its organisational structures and build alliances ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director Philip Kisia, Secretary-General Caroli Omondi and representatives of affiliate parties, including Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF), Jubilee, ODM, NARC, KANU, PNU, the Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP-K), Umoja Na Maendeleo, the People’s Democratic Party and the Democratic Party.